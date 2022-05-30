2023 Presidency: Is Bola Tinubu The Only Antidote To Defeating Atiku?

When the results of the PDP presidential primaries revealed that HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had emerged as the opposition party’s presidential candidate, it came as no surprise.

Atiku Abubakar is a seasoned politician with a political network spanning the Federation’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. His political doggedness should never be underestimated. On Saturday, his political acumen was on display.

The APC, clearly unprepared, did not hold its own presidential primaries this weekend, fueling rumors that the party was conflicted between hosting an open primary and chasing a consensus candidate.

So, who is the true and credible alternative to Atiku Abubakar in the presidential elections of 2023? Who will be the antidote to the PDP and Atiku’s planned onslaught?

From all indicators, former Lagos State Governor,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be the ideal antidote to Atiku and the PDP. So many reasons, when weighed against one another, balance out if Tinubu is elected as the APC’s presidential candidate.

Tinubu vs. Atiku Abubakar: A Comparative Analysis

Age for Age.

Money for Money.

Power for Power.

Structure for Structure.

Muslim ticket for a Muslim ticket.

Many individuals have suggested that Tinubu had a significant role in bringing Buhari to power; same suggestion still applies to Atiku Abubakar.

They cancel each other out in most ramifications. The question APC should ask each aspirant is can you stop Atiku? Aside from Tinubu on the APC list of presidential contestant , Atiku’s experience in contesting elections alone will decimate any other aspirant on the party’s platform.

The South requires a strong APC candidate to defeat Atiku Abubakar, a political battle veteran in presidential elections. The APC requires an aspirant who, standing alone, can guarantee at least 10 million votes with no problems.

Tambuwwal’s body language at the PDP convention made it plain that battling a North Versus South nomination was part of the PDP’s strategy against the APC. Let me give you another important reason why Atiku always wins the Presidential election.

Everyone in politics conducts a SWOT analysis to discover internal strengths and weaknesses, as well as external possibilities and dangers. Work on your Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats.

Atiku’s carriage and prestige are two important bargaining chips. Everyone in the PDP would feel at ease working for Atiku as their boss.

Is Nyesom Wike more popular than Atiku in the 36 states of the federation? Consider whether Tambuwal, like Atiku, would command a large subject following if he had won. However, it is clear that Tambuwal would prefer to refer to Atiku as his leader rather than Wike.

There is something known as institutional power, which Atiku wields to a large extent, making it easy for other political heavyweights to submit to his leadership.

It is easier for me to work against my brother when I know he has little chance of winning than it is to stand up to a friend who I am convinced will win.

You do not toss away your votes; they are costly and must serve your interest; keep in mind that interest is not simply financial rewards; there are many other benefits that feed one’s interest aside from money. Examine the PDP presidential aspirants and honestly assess who has a higher electoral value.

At this point, the APC’s best hope is to field an aspirant who ranks first on the same scale as Atiku; from there, the battle becomes much easier to fight and win.

In politics, the comparison of David and Goliath does not work. To defeat your opponents, you must be tenacious and resourceful.

Atiku is a political institution, and only another institution can match him; it would be easier for every other APC heavyweight to line up behind Tinubu than the other APC aspirants. Tinubu is regarded as an institutional ICON.

It will take a generation for all of these APC aspirants to reach Tinubu’s level of success. Ganduje, Aliyu Wamakko, Adams Oshiomhole, Fashola, and even President Muhammadu Buhari would find it more simpler to refer to Tinubu as their leader than any of the other aspirants.

Atiku left the customs a long time ago to pursue a political career; the same can be said for Tinubu, who left government in 2007 and has been working on his political career ever since.

Who in the PDP has had a greater impact on the system now than Atiku? The same is true for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the APC.

If the APC wants to get it right and fight hard, they have no choice except to hand over the presidential ticket to the Jagaban.

Let us cross our fingers and see how this game of thrones unfolds. The weekend is quickly approaching, and it will put an end to all the conjecture in the APC.

If Tinubu is denied this ticket due to a secret anointing deal, it will only need SOVEREIGN powers to topple the PDP.

Truth my people no dey break teeth, the APC must follow who know road oh if them wan get hope to defeat Atiku and the PDP.

My name is Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah and na me b the Principal/ Chairman/ CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

