2023 Presidency: Orji Uzor Kalu Withdraws From Race, Backs Lawan

I congratulate my friend, former roommate and boss , Senator Ahmad Lawan as he picks form to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under our great party , All Progressives Congress (APC) . I am most glad because he is from the North East , the only zone alongside South East that is yet to produce President of Nigeria.

I have always maintained an unambiguous stand that for justice , equity and fairness in our country, the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the South East or the North East .

I have also told Nigerians that I would only run for president if the two major political parties (APC and PDP) zone their tickets to the South East . That is why I was disappointed with our southern brothers who are talking about fairness and equity but has zero tolerance for the same fairness and equity in the South .

In the absence of a South Easterner being president of Nigeria in 2023 , I have my full support for a North Easterner . This is because it would be the closest to the equity , fairness and Justice everyone is talking about . It further means that the justice is on its way to the South East .

I thank those who said they have picked presidential form for me because they meant well for Nigerians .

However, since there is no zoning and the contest is open to all Nigerians , I officially withdraw from presidential contest in 2023. I have also picked ticket to run for Abia North Senatorial zone and to complete the good work I started in Abia North .

I urge all my friends , allies and supporters in the APC to toe the line of justice by supporting Senator Ahmad Lawan , a North Easterner for the presidential ticket of the APC

Signed

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Chief Whip of the 9th Senate

Federal Republic of Nigeria

