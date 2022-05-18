2023: Presidency Should Be Zoned To A Southern Christian – Shina Peller

The member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa in the House of Representatives, Dr Shina Peller, has said it will be fair if the next president comes from South.

Speaking at an event to mark his 46th birthday in Abuja, Peller said although he does not believe in zoning, there should be fairness, equity and justice in how power is shared.

Peller, who turned down calls to contest for the president, said the country needs a detribalised leader, energetic and successful.

He said: “Truly Nigeria needs a younger president. Someone that is energetic and successful both in private and public sector. Nigeria needs a detribalised leader to take the seat of the presidency. That position is something that should not be the opinion of a group or a person. I believe it should be the decision of everybody. We should get to a stage where we put into consideration important qualities of what kind of leader we want in Nigeria.

“I don’t believe in zoning, but at this point that Nigeria is transmitting, we need to pay attention to fairness, equity and justice. And for this reason, there should be a president from South. There should be a president that probably should be Christian and as you see I am a Muslim. So, me forcing myself because of the clamour of young people to take that presidency position, it is like I am being unfair.

“This is because I believe Nigeria has got to a stage where we need to consider people of other religions. In this administration, we have three arms of government. In the executive arm, President Muhammadu Buhari is a Muslim. In the legislative arm, Ahmed Lawan (Senate president) and Femi Gbajabiamila (Speaker of House of Representatives) are Muslims. In the judiciary, we have Tanko Muhammed as a Muslim. Where is the true share of the Christians?”

He also encouraged young people to focus more on contesting for the legislative arm at the state and national levels to build policies and laws to make society thrive.

Present at the event were Niger State Governor Sani Bello; Senator Rochas Okorocha; as well as oil magnate and presidential aspirant Tein Jack-Rich, among others.



https://thenationonlineng.net/next-president-should-come-from-south/

