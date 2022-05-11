2023 Presidential Race: Rotimi Amaechi Resigns As Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Wednesday directed all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Amaechi’s resignation comes after those of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, all aiming for the presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC United Kingdom on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday announced the resignation of Amaechi, saying, “Nigeria’s Minister of #Transportation, HM Chibuike R. Amaechi [@ChibuikeAmaechi] has resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to focus on his Presidential Campaign.

“Thank you for your service to Nigeria

http://saharareporters.com/2022/05/11/breaking-rotimi-amaechi-resigns-transportation-minister-over-presidential-ambition-after

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related