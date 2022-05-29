2023: These 2 Men Are The Reason Power Might Remain In The North – Adeyanju (Pix)

Blame these 2 power hungry people for power staying in the North. They started this idea of everyone from anywhere can run for president when we all know power should go to the South East. Also blame the Yoruba people supporting them when their son is just finishing 8yrs as VP.

https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1530691738934951936?t=IMRGm7POYULKJo0C27JK0g&s=19

