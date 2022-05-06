2023: Thousands Of Women Shun Rain, Hold Rally For Yahaya Bello In Ondo

Again, women in their numbers converged on Akure, the capital of Ondo State, to demonstrate their support for the candidacy of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the 2023 presidential election.

The women, who defied the heavy rain, on Wednesday morning, took to the streets, chanting solidarity songs and carrying various placards with inscriptions such as “Yahaya Bello, the best man for the job”, “We’re not interested in zoning, this is one Nigeria”, and “Yahaya Bello, hero of women inclusion”, among others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ7Lhh1NaiQ

