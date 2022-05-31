2023: Which Of These APC Presidential Aspirants Can Defeat PDP’s Atiku Abubakar?

In this report, TEMIDAYO AKINSUYI x-rays the chances of some presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against Atiku Abubakar.

Who will the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) field as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections? That is the question on the lips of many Nigerians following the emergence of former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the flagbearer of Nigeria’s major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku, who was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections polled 371 votes to secure victory at the election which held at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday night. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State came second with 237 Votes, while former Senate President Bukola Saraki came a distant third with 70 votes.

Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi polled 38 and 20 votes respectively while Anyim Pius Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation garnered 14 votes. Diana Oliver and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa secured one vote each while 12 votes were voided in the exercise.

Following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties to June 9, the APC will now hold its presidential primaries which was originally slated for March 29 and 30 to June 6-7 2022. Here are some leading presidential aspirants of the party:

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

The former Lagos state governor has his eyes firmly set on becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023 and so far, he has not allowed any forms of distractions to derail him from his set objectives. On several occasions, Tinubu has been trolled on account of his age, education and health issues, with many Nigerians asking him to pull out of the race and support a younger aspirant. He however told them that the job of the president of Nigeria is more of brains than brawn.

Although he played a major role in the formation of the APC in 2013 and did a lot to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence in 2015 and 2019, many in the party have sworn that he (Buhari) does not want him as his successor in 2023. Apparently, sensing this, the APC National Leader who has a huge war chest and massive followership across the country has already put mechanisms in place not only to ensure he clinches the presidential ticket but also to triumph in the main election.

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) on Sunday said APC will be making a huge mistake if it does not field Tinubu as its presidential candidate to confront Atiku.

Speaking with Daily Independent, Otunba Bosun Oladele, National Secretary of SWAGA said the only aspirant Atiku is afraid of in the APC today is Tinubu.

He said “Asiwaju Tinubu is the most potent threat to Atiku Abubakar. In APC today, he is the only presidential aspirant Atiku is afraid of ”.

“APC will be digging itself into a hole if Asiwaju Tinubu does not emerge. He is the only one that can face Atiku grit for grit. He is the only one that can defeat Atiku hands down in electoral contest today in the general election”.

“Look at other aspirants in APC today, do they have the network Asiwaju has? There is no gainsaying the fact that we have our path cut out for us easily. We have our decision already made for us by reason of circumstances”.

“The best that could happen to APC at this moment is for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to emerge as our presidential candidate. Go out and conduct opinion poll on the street. A layman will tell you that the only person in APC who can defeat Atiku today is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”.

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN)

Like Tinubu, Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo is also another frontline presidential aspirant who has his eyes firmly set on succeeding his principal, President Buhari in 2023. For daring to contest on APC platform, many have accused him of betrayal owing to the role Tinubu played in his emergence as VP but Osinbajo is unpertubed. Given the confidence he exuded, many in the APC believe that he is President Buhari’s anointed candidate, even though the president is still keeping the person anonymous with just five days to the conduct of the primary.

It is believed that some members of President Buhari’s kitchen cabinet believe that having been in the government for close to eight years as Vice President, Osinbajo has understudied the president very well, as such he is in the best position to succeed him.

Aside the Presidency, Osinbajo has also built trust with a section of the North and the teeming youths of the country who see him as one of their own on account of his age, his oratory prowess and his academic qualifications. As a Christian and a pastor, others also believed that he has an edge if religious factor comes into play as it will be injustice for another Muslim to succeed Buhari after eight years in office.

Can Osinbajo defeat Atiku in the presidential election if he clinches the APC ticket? Many APC members believe that is possible if he has President Buhari’s backing. As the leader of APC, Buhari who still enjoys the respect of the party governors can appeal to them to support his preferred aspirant in the primary. However, Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu in a statement said with Atiku’s emergence, the APC might be heading towards a political oblivion if its leadership ignored his advice by picking its presidential candidate from the southern part of Nigeria. The only viable option available to the APC, according to him is to pick its candidate from the North.

Part of his statement read, “Congratulations to the PDP for electing a northeasterner . Nigerians must have seen what I saw yesterday. For our party the APC , it is no longer feasible to talk about Southern candidate except the APC want to go on political retirement. I urge the National Chairman of the party and the entire National Working Committee, to stamp their feet and zone APC presidential ticket to the North East” .

Rotimi Amaechi

Given the role he played in the emergence of the APC as Nigeria’s ruling party in 2015, many political analysts believed that Amaechi is the most qualified among those aspiring to secure the ticket of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

To others, he is widely reckoned as the best performing minister in President Buhari’s cabinet owing to the kind of zeal and energy with which he carried on in his revolutionisation of the transport sector, especially in the rail system.

All the agencies under his direct supervision – Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, etc, have been remarkably transformed and repositioned for better performance and greater efficiency in their operations.

To those following the activities of the presidential aspirants so far, Amaechi has shown to be a force to be reckoned with in the campaign for APC ticket. He has everything going for him in terms of age (57 years in 2023), experience, religion, power shift agitation and other factors that will shape the presidential race especially in the ruling party. His loyalists strongly believe that he has the most useful experience in governance and government, after spending unbroken 23 years in power.

Some Nigerians also believe that Amaechi’s recent turbanning as the Dan Amanar Daura is a testament of the goodwill he enjoys in the North and he may give Atiku a good fight if he emerges APC’s presidential flagbearer.

Ahmad Lawan

Many see him as a pretender and not a serious contender. The same with Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello. The only thing Ahmad Lawan enjoys is his position as Senate President. He is not popular among Nigerians as many have labeled the ninth Senate under his leadership as a ‘rubber stamp’ for approving everything brought before it by the executive arm of government. Others have also opined that Lawan, like Yahaya Bello only bought the APC nomination form in order to bargain and negotiate for vice- presidential candidate slot.

Ogbonnaya Onu

Some people in the APC believe that he may be the dark horse in the race as President Buhari wants to hand over to an Igbo president in order to assuage the people of the South- East who are yet to produce the president since 1999. Despite purchasing the form, Onu who until recently was Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology has not embarked on any serious consultation nationwide.

Kayode Fayemi

Fayemi, the outgoing governor of Ekiti state has consulted nationwide and strongly believes that the APC delegates will elect him as flagbearer at the convention. However, others believe that like former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, he is only in the race to split delegate votes in the South- West and may even step down for President Buhari’s anointed candidate at the convention.

