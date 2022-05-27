2023: Why I Turned Down Offers To Be Vice-President – Zulum

The Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that some close associates of key presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have sent him offers for the position of running mate.

Mr Zulum made the disclosure on Thursday in Maiduguri, shortly after accepting his nomination as Borno APC candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

The governor, however, explained that he turned the offers because he preferred to stay back and work drastically for the people of Borno State.

According to him, working with others to hastily rebuild Borno State is the most urgent need and it is beyond any aspiration.

“I came to the conclusion that while a chance to become Vice President could benefit my profile as an individual, becoming reelected as Governor of Borno State has the potential of more overall and more assurance of benefit to the good people of Borno State.

“I, therefore, say that while I thank those who may be considering me for the position of VP, I prefer to stay back and work drastically for the people of Borno State because for me as a citizen of Borno State, working with others to hastily rebuild Borno State is the most urgent need and it is beyond any aspiration.

“I profoundly thank everyone who thought of me worthy of any responsibility and I +pray that Allah helps us to work towards the full restoration of peace, the full recovery and growth of Borno State,” Mr Zulum explained.

The governor, however, admitted that becoming Vice President is considered attractive.

He said: “I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP. I can see the honour of presiding over meetings attended by Governors and ministers and the privilege of having a presidential Jet at one’s disposal.

“I can see the honour of presidential receptions within and outside Nigeria.

“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno State?”

Mr Zulum recalled his administration has built more than 10, 000 houses and currently more of such and reconstructing existing ones.

He added that, “for ongoing resettlement of our people, we have resettled more than 20 communities so far.

“Yet, thousands of our fellow citizens are still homeless and in desperate need of food, water and healthcare.

“We have adopted a development plan that we are already implementing.

“I have asked myself, what happens to all these plans that I am central to, which are helping to fast track our recovery in Borno State?

“Ladies and gentlemen, the killings in Kala-Balge at the weekend made me more critical and the incident seriously reminded me of the challenges that are still ahead of us in Borno State.”

