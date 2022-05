Ahead of the 2023 presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, held a closed-door meeting with three PDP governors in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo met with Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and a former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke.

See captured moments.

MomenTographer/ Daniel Sync

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related