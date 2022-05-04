2023: Wike Visits Yar’adua’s Mum In Katsina (Photo)

2023: Wike Visits Yar’Adua’s Mum In Katsina

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, paid a visit to Hajia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, the mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, in Katsina.

Wike, who is also a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), visited the aged mother on Tuesday, alongside former Governor Ibrahim Shema.

Yar’dua died while in office 12 years ago.

Wike paid the visit while in Katsina to meet PDP delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

In the 25 seconds video clip, Wike was seen greeting Yar’dua’s mum “salam alaikum”, to which she responded “Wa-Alaikum-Salaam.”

The elderly mother who spoke in Hausa, as interpreted to Wike by Shema, thanked the Rivers State Governor for the visit.

While in the state, Wike also visited Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State, elected on the platform of APC.

On arrival at the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House, Katsina, Wike said the visit was to formally inform and seek Masari’s support in line with his intention to run for the Office of the President of Nigeria come 2023.

Masari while responding, appealed to politicians across the country to play politics in such a way that the nation and political processes will survive “otherwise nobody will survive”.

According to him, most of the political actors in Katsina are products of the PDP.

Masari further appreciated the role played by Wike in not allowing the IPOB to penetrate Rivers State during the most difficult IPOB period, adding that he has also contributed immensely to the development of the political process in Nigeria.

https://dailytrust.com/2023-wike-visits-yaraduas-mum-in-katsina

