2023: Wike’s Deputy, 2 Others Emerge Rivers PDP Senatorial Candidates

Rivers State deputy governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, was on Monday elected as the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Rivers West senatorial district.

Also, elected as PDP senatorial candidates for Rivers South-East and Rivers East senatorial districts, were Senator Barry Mpigi and Chief Alwell Onyesoh, respectively.

While Mpigi is the current Senator representing the Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Onyesoh was Rivers State Commissioner for Education, during the administration of former governor Peter Odili.

The trio emerged unopposed as all others who picked the PDP senatorial forms from the three senatorial districts were disqualified by the party’s Senatorial Screening Committee.

LEADERSHIP observed that the senatorial primaries, which held simultaneously in Ahoada Town, Bori and Port Harcourt, were conducted amidst tight security.

It was further observed that at the Port Harcourt City local government secretariat, venue of the PDP primaries, there were more than 1,000 policemen and other security operatives as well as over 28 patrol vehicles on ground.

https://dailytrust.com/2023-wikes-deputy-clinches-pdp-ticket-for-rivers-west-election

