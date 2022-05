The vice President yemi Osinbajo met with some APC delegates in Gombe state as he continues to gather more support within the party ahead of the party’s primary.

He also met with Gombe state governor Inuwa yahaya who publicly endorsed him and thereafter the emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar shehu Abubakar who prayed for him.

