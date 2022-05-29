2023: You Will Never Be President, Igbos Will Reject You – Ohanaeze Tells Atiku

The apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will never become Nigeria’s president.

Ohanaeze made the remark while denouncing the PDP presidential primary that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

The body described the election as an “erratic and corrupt process that was overseen by the unpatriotic Northerners against the Southern part of the country”

Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stressed that the Igbo would rise up against Atiku, adding that his presidential campaign would be rejected in the South-East.

He noted that the PDP had been reduced to a Northern party.

In a statement sent to DAILY POST, Isiguzoro lamented that Igbos were schemed out of PDP presidential primaries.

He said: “It’s amusing that PDP is now a Political party for the Northern region, with Dr. Iyocha Ayu as PDP chair, Walid Jubril as BOT Chair and Atiku Abubakar as 2023 PDP Presidential candidate.

“PDP has fulfilled her threats to sideline the Igbo in 2023 and we will carefully answer back to them.

“Another Northerner, Senator David Mark supervised the process that schemed out Igbo from PDP. The consequences of the 2022 PDP convention will be a discontinuity of milking of Igbo votes by a party that butchered the Igbo’s dream.

“We are waiting for the APC presidential primary to take the final decision on whether or not Igbos will participate in the 2023 elections.

“Atiku Abubakar will be opposed in the South-East, and no Igbo is anticipated to champion or project Atiku Presidency in the East. Nobody is going to take the risk of campaigning for Atiku in the East since the PDP is now a regional northern political party. Atiku will not have Igbo support him in 2023, he cannot be the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Ndigbo will rise against PDP and Atiku Abubakar as a prize for PDP’s ingratitude and dishonesty against Igbo.”

