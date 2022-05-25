25 Presidential Aspirants Jostle For APC Ticket (Full List)

By Yemi Balogun

No fewer than 25 presidential aspirants will contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As of midnight Friday, the 25 aspirants were able to meet the deadline for the submission of completed forms.

To this end, the 25 aspirants will slug it out at the presidential primary of the party slated for May 30.

The list of the presidential aspirants that submitted their nomination forms includes Senator Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosu.

Others are Pastor Tunde Bakare, Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi, Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Minister of State, Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Jigawa governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and former Zamfara State governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima.

Also on the list of presidential aspirants that filed their papers are Senator Ajayi Borroffice, the only female aspirant, Barr. (Mrs) Uju Kennedy Ohnenye, Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, former Speaker of Representative, Hon. Dimeji Bankole, Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawal, AfBD Managing Director, Akinwumi Adesina, former Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu and Mr Tein Jack Ric.



