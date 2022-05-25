25-Year-Old Teacher Defiles His 13-Year-Old Pupil In Ogun (Photo)

A 25-year-old teacher identified as Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe who works in a nursery and primary school in Ago Iwoye has been arrested for defiling a 13-year-old female pupil.

Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe was apprehended on May 19th by men of the Ogun state police command.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye divisional headquarters by the victim’s mother, who came to the station with the victim and reported that the suspect lured the victim to his house in the Ayegbami area of Ago Iwoye after the school lesson at about 4:30 pm and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The blood-soaked pant of the victim was brought to the station as evidence.

Upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy teacher was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he initially denied having anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi. said the state commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

