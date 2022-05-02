https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_Hrv8BAukU

Singer 2face Idibia Visits Sound Sultan’s Grave In The US (Photos, Video)

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face has paid a visit to the grave of his late friend and singer, Sound Sultan who passed away on July 11, 2021, IGBERETV reports.

Sound Sultan died after battling ‘Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma,’ ‘Cancer of the throat.’ He underwent chemotherapy in a hospital in the United States of America before he died.

2face who is currently in America having a nice time with his 3 children who he shares with Pero Adeniyi used the opportunity to visit Sound Sultan’s grave.

Taking to his Instagram page, 2face stated that he went to pay respect to his brother alongside Emma Ugolee, Frankie J and others.

He wrote,

“Went to pay my respect to my brother SOUND SULTAN. With my brothers @emmaugolee

@amfrankiej @blackahrank

July11

WORLD

SULTAN DAY

Blessed

#GRATEFUL

#WARRIOR

We Miss u my dear friend.

#SOUNDSULTAN

@soundsultan

Olanrewaju fasasi

Bless up

@faridafasasi

@babadeeninja

@kay_spartan”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cd4Uo0-Jv_m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related