3 Feared Dead As Another Fire Explosion Occurs At Illegal Refinery In Abia

No fewer than three persons have been reported killed following a fire explosion at an illegal refinery situated in Uzuaku Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, ABN TV reports.

The casualties involve a husband and wife together with that of only son of another family.

This is coming barely two weeks after fire explosion killed over 100 persons at an illegal crude oil refining site at Abaeze forest in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area in Imo State.

The incident, which was said to have caused anguish in the homes of many families in the Community, happened on Friday night.

According to our sources, the Shell pipeline that services the Uzuaku/Owaza axis have not had crude oil running through the pipeline for some weeks leading to the stoppage of illegal oil bunkering activities in the area.

The Source added that the resumption of the pumping of crude oil along the pipeline within the week may have prompted the illegal refinery operators to go back to their business.

A community leader, who confirmed the incident, said while the persons that were burnt to death at the scene of the incident were buried immediately, a few others died later at the hospital and some were still recovering.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/many-feared-dead-another-fire-explosion-occurs-illegal-refinery-abia/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related