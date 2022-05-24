52-Year-Old Man Defiles 2-Year-Old Girl In Delta, Settles Parents With ₦500k (Pix)

A 52-Year-Old Man has been arrested in Delta State for allegedly defiling a 2-year-old girl identified as Isabella.

Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who disclosed this on Tuesday, May 24, said the incident happened in Mosagar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

According to Comrade Joe, The Suspect was set to be arraigned in court on Monday but the mother of the victim disappeared with the child.

It was reported that the victim’s mother was allegedly offered N500,000 by family of the suspect to drop the case.

Defilement of a 2 years old girl by a 52 years old man and subsequent disappearance by the girl.

The father of Isabella contacted me on how his 2 years old child was def!led by a 52 years old man in Mosagar area of Delta State.

We had during the past week intensified efforts and got the culprit arrested to Mosogar police station.

The hardworking DPO Bello has signed all reports to initiate a criminal proceedings against the culprit after interview with the parties and seeing the medical report of the little girl.

In another development, the mother of Isabella yesterday as we were about going to court, disappeared with the child up till this moment.

We later got a hint that 500 thousand naira was proposed or given to the child’s mother by the family of the alleged r@pist.

This is the dilemma we found ourselves trying to fight for justice ,with yet intentional propaganda flying right, left and corner. Thank you DPO we tried our best.



Update:

On the Def!lement of 2 years old Isabella by 52 years old mam

After the post I made this morning, the mother of the child contacted Sapele Oghenek who referred her to me. The mother on a phone conversation with me late morning denied the allegation levied by her baby Papa. She insisted that her part of the money hasn’t been given to her as she still expects it.

She accused her baby’s father rather of compromising the case. She also said it was her baby father who negotiated 500 thousand naira. According to the mother, only 250 thousand naira has been paid into her baby papa’s account and they expect the balance of 250k at the end of this month. She said she went to the court under the instruction of the baby father to swear an affidavit of withdrawal with which they slammed the police and secured the bail of the suspect this morning.

In another development, the baby father also denied and laid blame on the mother of Isabella instead that once she heard about the money, she advised them to go for the settlement instead.

Me: What pained me is my time, energy and resources. You guys are trading business with the future of the only child you had together. God pun!sh poverty. Remember she would grow up someday and asked those hard questions about how she lost her innocence.

Comrade Israel Joe



