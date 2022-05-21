56 People Eating Nigeria Like Termites – Al-Mustapha

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), former Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha, has alleged that some persons are “eating Nigeria like termites”….

By Mohammed I. Yaba

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), former Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha, has alleged that some persons are “eating Nigeria like termites”.

Al-Mustapha said this in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC).

The retired major said these persons were 56 in number, adding that he came across the information while in prison.

Al-Mustapha was arrested on October 21, 1998, over the death of Kudirat, wife of MKO Abiola.

He was in Kirikiri Prison in Lagos until the court cleared him of all the allegations levelled against him in 2013.

When asked to name the persons “eating Nigeria”, Al-Mustapha said it was a discussion for another day.

He said he knew who the persons were and he would disclose their identities when the time was ripe.

He added that these persons were richer than the country, saying Nigeria would prosper if they could go on leave “for just six months”.

Al-Mustapha, who is contesting the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of Action Alliance ( AA), vowed to deal with insecurity if elected.

He said he would relocate to Sambisa forest, Boko Haram’s stronghold in Borno State, if Nigerians elect him in 2023.

“If I become the President, I will live in Sambisa; I will stay there during weekends, holidays and see if anyone will touch me. I will deal with the problem of insecurity no matter whose ox is gored.”

“Look at the silly act of Boko Haram, I swear if it is not possible in 6 months to deal with them, I will demote all these senior officers and send them home. They would be prosecuted and must return the money given to them. I will probe them.

“Nigerian soldiers have now become policemen and you know how corrupt our police are. So, within these six months, I will bring sanity into the way the Nigerian military operates to be able to confront emerging security threats with renewed vigour and commitment.”

He said although he has been admiring President Muhammadu Buhari since his childhood, the Nigerian leader is surrounded by sycophants and corrupt politicians.

“Those surrounding him are the problem of this country,” he said.

Al- Mustapha said once Buhari trusts a person, he does not go ahead to never check on such person and therefore, those people surrounding the President were those who allegedly spoiled the country.



