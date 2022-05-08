8 Things You Need To Survive As A Banker

1. Extraversion

You must be an extrovert, period. The Nigerian banking industry has zero tolerance for non-outgoing personality types. If you are not, make sure you are well connected both within and without.

2. Small talk

You must like small talks and gossips, and actively engage in them. Otherwise you yourself will become the subject of gossips by your colleagues and it will be difficult for you to change the narrative.

3. Flirty

This is very important especially if you are male. The women in this industry, both married and single are sex-starved and they always appreciate men that have regular erections. The last thing you want is for all the ladies in your office to gang up against you.

As a lady, you must be ready to receive anything from a hug, hands on your waist, neck or shoulder, to a kiss, even dick.

1, 2 & 3 are very important to avoid being tagged “lifeless”. Once you have this tag, everything you do will be irritating to your boss and coworkers.

4. A$$ Licking

The industry is like a mafia. You must constantly show your loyalty and assure your colleagues and superiors of your loyalty, otherwise they will see you as arrogant and will begin to plot your dismissal.

5. Toxicity

Banking has one of the highest toxicity scores according to the Nairaland Toxicity Index: https://www.nairaland.com/7103678/toxicity-score-various-occupations-sectors

You must be a toxic person, and must regularly dish out you venom to both colleagues and subordinates. Else, you will not survive.

Bankers are like sharks who can smell blood hundreds of miles away. Your inability to dish out your toxins will give the rest of your coworkers a signal that you can be preyed upon, which they shall surely do.

6. Political Correctness

Your opinions have to be in sync with those of your colleagues. You must always agree with the majority publicly, but you can express your disagreement in private with 1 or 2 colleagues.

7. Team Work

Team work is useful only for those in operations (branch or elsewhere). Forget it if you are in sales (marketing). Here, everyone is on their own, it is dog eat dog!

8. Relationship with surbodinates

The banking industry is a frat house. Avoid relating with security men and cleaners if you want to climb the corporate ladder fast. The exception here are female cleaners; you may service them occasionally.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related