A Drive Through Tinapa Resort In Calabar 2022: What Exactly Happened? (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EV4QtZEuJo

What exactly happened to the beautiful, attractive and popular tourist attraction known as Tinapa Resort Calabar should be a question every well meaning lover of tourism especially in Nigeria should be worried about.

I made a visit May, 2022 to this once beautiful centre of attraction that use to be a hub of great and captivating activities in the city of Calabar and it was clearly an eye sore, save for the beautiful and lush green environment and nature left to be admired, there was nothing else out of the ordinary to make it really worth your stay.

Here is a link to a beautiful video on my YouTube I made of the surroundings while driving through….

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related