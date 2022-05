Hey guys, it’s our first time ever outta Naija. Currently at Heathrow Airport waiting for connecting flight to Manchester which is our final destination.

Update: It was almost 9:30pm when we left Manchester Airport but it was like 5pm in Nigeria. Everywhere was still day. I though my wrist watch was incorrect until I check the dash board clock of the taxi

