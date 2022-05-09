A Nairalander Visits Oguta Lake Confluence And Saw Amazing Ecological Wonder (Photos)

One unique feature of Oguta lake is the confluence of the Blue water and the Muddy Urashi River. This particular spot is where two distinct colours of water “meet” without mixing. This confluence could be described as a magnificent ecological wonder and this is one top attraction that keeps tourists visiting Oguta lake in large numbers. I took a trip to the lake to see the confluence. It was an amazing experience.
