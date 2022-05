A Nigerian taxi driver, Antony Erhunmwunse picks up His Excellency while he was waiting for Taxi in London today. He drove him free of charge to No. 10 Downing Street; UK.

Nigeria must not miss this opportunity. A new Nigeria is possible with @PeterObi.

Nigeria must not miss this opportunity. A new Nigeria is possible with @PeterObi.



https://mobile.twitter.com/ObiSupport/status/1528698387989766145

