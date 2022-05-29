Dear @RotimiAkeredolu politics is not by threats, its a game of give and take, its a game of patience and tactics. Upon all your empty threads & verbal assaults, a Northerner still got the PDP ticket & if you’re not lucky, that of APC too, and there’s nothing you can do about it.
A Northerner Still Won Despite Your Noise – Dawisu To Akeredolu
