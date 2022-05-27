Abaribe Defects To APGA, Picks Senatorial Ticket

https://www.nairaland.com/7147987/abaribe-dumps-pdp-resigns-senate

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday morning, has finally joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Abaribe confirmed to reporters that he has joined the party in Umuahia, on Friday.

The lawmaker also said he has jettisoned running for Abia State governorship seat to seek re-election to the Senate under APGA come 2023.

Abaribe had sent a letter to the ward chairman of the PDP in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, on Friday morning, announcing his resignation from the PDP and a letter to the President of the Senate announcing his resignation as the Senate Minority leader in a separate communication.



https://punchng.com/just-in-abaribe-joins-apga-to-run-for-senate/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1653661515

Abaribe will go head-to-head with the incumbent Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu who has picked the PDP ticket for the same Abia South Senatorial Zone.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related