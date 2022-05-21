Abducted Female Students Of KSCOE Regain Freedom (Photo)

The students of Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya, who were abducted three days ago, have regained freedom….

By Ahmed Ali

The students of Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya, who were abducted three days ago, have regained freedom.

Daily Trust had reported how the students – Racheal Edwin, Esther Ishaya, Promise Tanimu, and Beauty Luka, were abducted in Jemaá Local Government area of the state.

The kidnappers had demanded a huge ransom, according to Comrade Benjamin Fie, President of the Students Union in the school.

“The abductors are already demanding a huge ransom for their release. We want to use this medium to urge the college community and all the students to commit themselves, the school and their parents to prayers,” he had said.

But on Saturday, he told Daily Trust that their abductors released them on Friday.

Fie did not disclose if any ransom was paid. He only said they were rushed to Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital in Kafanchan for medical checkup after which they were reunited with their relatives.



https://dailytrust.com/just-in-abducted-female-students-regain-freedom

