Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin is a former member of the House of Representatives from Kano and he was one of the main people campaigning for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Kano.

Abdulmumin Jibrin @AbdulAbmJ

I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course. Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin



https://twitter.com/AbdulAbmJ/status/1522979142911729667

