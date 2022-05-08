Abdulmumin Jibrin: Ganduje Wades Into Kiru/Bebeji Contest Crisis

Press Release

Ganduje wades into Kiru/Bebeji contest crisis

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has directed the state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately take measures for the amicable resolution of the internal differences arising from interested parties seeking nomination to contest election into the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency.

To this end, the party secretariat has complied and summoned a stakeholders meeting to discuss the situation in the constituency.

A statement signed by the chairman of the state chapter of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas revealed that an invitation has been sent to all the aspiring candidates for the position.

It said Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa has already accepted the proposal and readiness to attend the meeting.

Abbas, in the statement, called on the parties to remain calm and cooperate with the party with a view to resolving the internal crisis and further assured that the meeting would come up with a position acceptable to all the aspirants.

ALHAJI ABDULLAHI ABBAS

Chairman, APC, Kano State

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=542067570623403&id=100044604936261

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related