Abia Deputy Speaker Secures PDP’s Ticket For Arochukwu/Ohafia Rep Seat

Deputy Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu has emerged winner in the primary election of the PDP for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency ahead of 2023 general elections, ABN TV reports.

Out of 68 votes, he polled 36 to defeat his closest rival, Kelvin Jumbo who polled 28.

He currently represents Ohafia South constituency in the State House of Assembly.

See scorelines below

Votes casted – 68

Void vote – 1

Ifeanyi Uchendu – 36

Ina Obasi – 1

Samuel Anya – 3

Kelvin Jumbo – 28

Love Ezema – 0

Recall that the PDP had earlier cancelled its primary election for the Federal constituency and Ohafia South State Constituency over irregularities.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-deputy-speaker-ifeanyi-uchendu-secures-pdps-ticket-reps-video/

