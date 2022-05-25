Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP will today hold its governorship primary election ahead of 2023 general elections.

Security agencies comprising of the Nigerian Army and Police have blocked all the entrances into the Umuahia Township stadium, venue of the primaries.

An SUV belonging to security agencies was sighted parked along Azikiwe by school road, as well as a police van along Ikot ekpene by School road junction and an army truck at the Abia hotel end of the road.

The traffic on the adjoining roads is congested as pupils and workers are experiencing a hard time accessing their school and workplaces respectively.

Venue of the primary election, Umuahia Township Stadium is wearing a new look as delegates are set to cast their ballots.

Recall that the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe had announced his withdrawal from the primary election, saying Abia State chapter of PDP never held any congress to elect adhoc delegates.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-pdp-holds-governorship-primary-election-today-amidst-tight-security/

