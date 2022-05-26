Abia: Uche Ogah Loses As Ikechi Emenike Emerges APC Governorship Candidate

High Chief Ikechi Emenike on Thursday emerged as the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State for the 2023 general elections.

In the party’s governorship primary held in Umuahia, he polled 672 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Emeka Atuma polled 150 votes.

Others include Prince Paul Ikonne, 22, Chief Daniel Eke, 16, Dr Alex Otti, 14, Obinna Oriaku, 12, and Dr Uche Ogah, 6 votes.

By this result, Emenike will have to contend with the PDP standard-bearer, Prof. Uche Eleazar Ikonne who emerged on Wednesday.

Midway into the election, Hon Emeka Atuma, Dr Uche Ogah, Obinna Oriaku and Prince Paul Ikonne protested the electoral process used, indirect instead of the direct election process.

Addressing the press jointly at the venue, Dr Uche Ogah, Obinna Oriaku and Prince Paul Ikonne rejected the use of indirect process stating that the party at the national level had instructed that direct process be used.

In his acceptance speech after the primary, the winner, Ikechi Emenike said his victory is the “first step towards liberating Abia.

“It has been a long torturous journey. This is the beginning of the beginning. Now is not the time to sit on the fence.

“Our mission first is to rescue Abia and develop the state,” he said and assured “come May 29, 2023, there will be a bigger celebration. This is the era of development,” Emenike said.

Also speaking, the APC Abia State chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu described the process of the primary as free and fair.

Dr Bob Uwaga was the Returning Officer.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/ikechi-emenike-wins-abia-apc-governorship-primary/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

