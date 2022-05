A US-based Nigerian man who works as a window cleaner has shared a hustling video of himself while advising his colleagues in Nigeria not to be deceived by what social media presents to them all day about foreign countries.

The video the man shared on social media shows the moment he was in the sky cleaning the windows of a skyscraper with his colleague African brothers.

They are seen hanging on a lever on the building moving up and down horizontally.

https://allgistroom.com/abroad-life-man-skyscraper-windows/

