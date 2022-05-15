Abuja Airport Road Superhighway: GEJ’s ‘Unmatchable Imprint’ (Pictures, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7HbXOuZGIM

Group Expansion of airport motorway to strengthen the capital city of Abuja

The vision defined in 1976 for the Nigerian capital Abuja still forms the framework for the urban development that Julius Berger has been helping to shape for over 30.

The volume of traffic in Abuja has risen dramatically in recent years, so that the expansion and new construction of the major road link between the capital city of Abuja and its international airport was considered essential for Abuja as the Nigerian capital. Julius Berger was thus commissioned to undertake the construction and extension of the existing motorway to the airport.

The contract for a 26.5 km long section starting at “City Gate” and ending at “Bill Clinton Drive” included the extension of the existing connection to the airport from two to three lanes as well as the construction of a new parallel two-lane expressway in each direction. The connection of the new two-lane expressway to the extended 3-lane motorway is provided by connecting roads. In addition, river bridges, pedestrian bridges, flyovers and underpass bridges as well as bus stations and turning facilities were planned and built.

Future developments such as the Kukwaba National Park was taken into account and incorporated into the design and throughout the construction process, the daily traffic continued along the existing dual carriageway while Julius Berger constructed the three new lanes. Once the construction had been concluded, the traffic was diverted onto the new carriageway, in order to complete the refurbishment of the existing dual carriageway.

Throughout the whole project, the safety of road users as well as Julius Berger staff was highly prioritized.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related