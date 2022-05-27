Activist Worried About Peter Obi’s Letterhead (Photo)

Mrs Sola Salako, member of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (FCCPT), berates Peter Obi over the horrible quality of the personal letterhead Peter Obi uses.

She said that by Peter’s resignation from PDP and its presidential primaries, “Nigerians just dodged a bullet”.

Many of her follows agreed that the poor quality may just represent the true character of Obi.

My problem is with this letterhead…

For a public personality with such great influence, I am thoroughly disappointed with the quality of Peter Obi’s personal stationery.

Looking at this letterhead, it is difficult to convince me that Mr Peter Obi understands the concept of excellence. That is very telling…

Nigeria may have dodged a bullet…



https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10159780998794054&id=635929053&set=a.56384094053&source=48

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related