Actor Aremu Afolayan Tackles Osinbajo After Changing 6,500 Dihram To ₦1 Million

”I thought you are a person of God. You are faceless to me” – Actor Aremu Afolayan tackles VP Osinbajo after he changed 6,500 Dihram in Dubai to N1 million

Actor Aremu Afolayan has tackled Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the dwindling economy.

Aremu who is currently in Dubai was surprised when he changed 6.500 Dihram to N1 million. In a post shared on his Instagram page, he said he wishes all Nigerian citizens can move out of the country.

Calling out VP Osinbajo, he wrote;

”I wish everyone can move out of Nigeria,let’s see who you evil serpent will govern over

Oloriburuku gbogbo

@profosinbajo I thought you are of God. I thought you no God

I thought you fight for humanity

I thought you are person of God

You are faceless to me.

I thought your time will bring peace and Furtune to my people.

Pls stop going to church,it’s not watt it.”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/5/i-thought-you-are-a-person-of-god-you-are-faceless-to-me-actor-aremu-afolayan-tackles-vp-osinbajo-after-he-changed-6500-dihram-in-dubai-to-n1-million.html

“Hello guys, Nigeria is dead, Sincerely dead. I will show you why it’s dead because if an economy of a Country is not growing, it’s a burial ground.” (Afolayan)

