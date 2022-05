Nigerian actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has remarried, IGBERETV reports.

He had his traditional wedding with his Edo bride, Ehinome Akhuemokhan, in Benin city, Edo state today.

Ehinome is a pastor in Christ Embassy.

Blossom was once married to Maureen Esisi popularly known as Redvigor. Their marriage lasted for four years before the couple broke up.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdx_SAjoZcW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

