Actress Ini Dima Okojie’s Civil Wedding (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCdouG-q3d0
Photos And Video From Actress Ini Dima Okojie’s Civil Wedding
Nigerian actress, Ini-Dima Okojie had her civil wedding to her man, Abasi Ene-Obong, today May 20, 2022, IGBERETV reports.
The couple got engaged in July 2021. The wedding was attended by family members and friends.
She shared photos and from her wedding on her Instagram handle. She captioned one of her posts;
“Your girl is officially Mrs Ene-Obong”
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdxw4JIq8Il/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
She captioned another post;
“My Husband
Till forever and a day “
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdx-SfPKm0s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link