Actress Ini Dima Okojie’s Civil Wedding (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCdouG-q3d0

Photos And Video From Actress Ini Dima Okojie’s Civil Wedding

Nigerian actress, Ini-Dima Okojie had her civil wedding to her man, Abasi Ene-Obong, today May 20, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The couple got engaged in July 2021. The wedding was attended by family members and friends.

She shared photos and from her wedding on her Instagram handle. She captioned one of her posts;

“Your girl is officially Mrs Ene-Obong”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdxw4JIq8Il/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She captioned another post;

“My Husband

Till forever and a day “



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdx-SfPKm0s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

