Adamu Is Using Buhari To Perpetrate Fraud – APC National Vice Chairman NW

.Says, party chairman using Buhari to cover up failure

Amid the confusion that has trailed its back and forth regarding its Presidential Convention, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is now enmeshed in a fresh round of crisis.

Like in the past, the crisis this time has also emanated from the barely two-month old National Working Committee NWC of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

A member of the NWC and National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Malam Salihu Moh. Mustapha has alleged that most NWC decisions have been laid fallow as Adamu has refused to implement them.

He also accused Adamu of using President Muhammadu Buhari as a cover up for the former’s inability to make a headway regarding the screening of the party’s presidential aspirants.

Mustapha said in spite of the multitude of challenges afflicting the party, Adamu has remained largely inaccessible, hence his (Mustapha’s) decision to write him a letter.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/breaking-fresh-crisis-hits-apc-nwc-as-el-rufais-man-accuses-adamu-of-inaccessibility/

