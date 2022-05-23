Adeleke’s Billboards Set Ablaze As Osun PDP Primaries Ends In Violence

The People’s Democratic Party’s Primary Election in Osun State has taken a violent turn as Senator Ademola Adeleke’s campaign billboards have been set ablaze in Ejigbo Local Government Area.

Naija News gathered that a mob was seen smashing and tearing down billboards in several parts of the town.

Senator Ademola Adeleke is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the Osun 2022 election.

The cause of the violent action was unknown at the time of filing this report, however, it is believed to be related to the just concluded Osun PDP primaries for the Osun State House of Assembly and House of Representatives elections.

According to sources, the mob action may have been sparked by supporters of popular candidates who lost in the primaries.

After the election, there have been feelings of betrayal among some of the aspirants who are seeking to return to their elective positions but felt left out by Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Source: https://naijanews.com/Just-In-Adelekes-Billboards-Set-Ablaze-As-Osun-PDP-Primaries-Witness-Violence

