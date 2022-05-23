AIG Donald Awunah Is Dead (Photo)

PRESS RELEASE

IGP MOURNS DEMISE OF EMINENT COMMUNICATOR, DON AWUNAH

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of an eminent communicator, ardent officer, and Member of the National Institute, AIG Donald Awunah psc(+) fnipr fsi mni which occurred in the early hours of today, Monday 23rd May, 2022, at Garki Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

The Inspector-General of Police, acknowledges his resourcefulness and commitment to duty. He hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates, and friends of the deceased AIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul.



