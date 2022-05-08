Airline Operators Suspend Shutdown Of Operations, Resume Flights

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Airline operators of Nigeria have suspended a planned withdrawal of services on Monday over rising costs of aviation fuel.

In a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Sunday evening, the decision was reached after discussions with the Federal Government yielded positive results.

The Statement read; “The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wishes to inform the general public that further to numerous calls from the highest echelons in government with promises to urgently intervene in the crises being faced by airlines due to the astronomic and continuously rising cost of JetA1, that the AON has acceded to requests to withdraw the action for the time being while we allow for a fresh round of dialogue with government in the hope of reaching an amicable solution.”

“We have also reached this decision with the highest consideration for our esteemed customers who have been faced with uncertainty over the last few days and to enable them to have access to travel to their various destinations for the time being during the period of discussions with relevant authorities.”

“In view of the above and in the interest of national economy and security considerations, AON hereby wishes to notify the general public that the earlier announced shutdown of operations on May 9, 2022, is hereby suspended in good fate pending the outcome of hopefully fruitful engagement with government.”



