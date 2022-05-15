Aisha Buhari, Betta Edu Hold Summit For Female APC Aspirants

*Dr Aisha Buhari, APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu hold summit for over 700 APC female Aspirants in Abuja.*

Her Excellency Dr Aisha Buhari, The First Lady of Nigeria, in collaboration with All Progressives Congress and Office of the National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu on Saturday, hosted over 700 APC Female Aspirants Summit at the State House Banquet Hall.

In an opening remark by APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, she expressed her gratitude and thanked the Wife of the President, Her Excellency Dr Aisha for her doggedness, for giving women the support, voice and confidence to come out and run for elective positions.

She expressed her gratitude to the First Lady, for always being at the forefront fighting the women course and emancipating them while taking care of the core needs of women and children through the project Future Assured.

She advised all APC women to support one another, stating that they gain nothing bringing down one another.

The First lady Dr. Aisha Buhari in her speech advised and encouraged all Female Aspirants to build a strong, formidable and united front as well as demonstrate high sense of responsibility and confidence towards emerging victorious in the various positions they are vying for.

The First Lady assured female aspirants of her total support stating that she will stand by them through out the process and ensure victory for women. She called on women to unite and support the party, while she praised the new APC Women Leader Dr Betta Edu and her team for the great job they are doing to strengthen the womens wing of the Party!

In the same vein, wife of the Vice president Mrs Dolapo Osibanjo advised all Aspirants to remain united as one indivisible body for effectiveness as she advocates and task all Aspirants to get ready for the job ahead.

In attendance at the event, were Wife of the President Her Excellency Dr Aisha Buhari, wife of the Vice president Mrs Dolapo Osibanjo, APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ably represented by the Deputy Chairman South, Emma Enukwu

Hon. Minister of Women Affairs HE Dame Paullen Tallen, APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu, Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, Female Senators and Members of House of Representatives, Zonal and state women Leaders as well as aspirants at all levels from President to house of Assembly!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related