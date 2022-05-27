Akhee, Stop Comparing Yourself With Others!

With the rise of social media, materialism and consumerism, the world is gripped by a desire to have everything instantly. Constantly desiring what others have can lead to feelings of low self-esteem and depression, especially when one cannot have what others have.

Allah Ta’ala says in the Noble Qur’an, “…And do not crave for what Allah has favoured some of you with over others.” (Surah An-Nisa – Verse 32)

Abu Hurairah (R) narrates that Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Look at those who are less fortunate than you, not at those who are better off than you, as this will make you consider the bounties of Allah upon you to be insignificant.” (Muslim)

Ubaidullah bin Mushin Al Khitmi (RadiyaLahu aneehu) narrates that Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “One who wakes up in the morning and is safe in his dwelling, is in good health and has sufficient food for the day, it is as if the entire world has been given to him.” (Tirmizi)

Over indulgence in worldly pursuits is detrimental for our spirituality. It hardens the heart and detracts a person from good deeds. Living a life of extravagance and opulence leads to pride and arrogance. A Muslim should strive to be content with what Allah Ta’ala has decreed and exert oneself in accumulating good deeds instead of worldly possessions.

Let us be thankful for the bounties Allah Ta’ala has blessed us with and not compare ourselves to others. At times a person may be blessed with less of the world, but Allah Ta’ala grants that person much more contentment, peace and happiness than others

Darul Ihsan

