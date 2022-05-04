Akpabio To Declare Presidential Bid On Wednesday – Media Aide

Dyepkazah Shibayan

MAY 2, 2022 8:08 AM

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, will declare his intention to run for president on Wednesday.

Anietie Ekong, media aide to Akpabio, confirmed the minister’s intention to declare on Monday.

“Yes, it is true. He will declare on Wednesday,”

Ekong said.

The Niger Delta affairs minister will be up against the likes of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos; Rotimi Amaechi, transportation minister, and Yahaya Bello, Kogi governor; among others for the ticket.

The ruling party is looking at having its presidential primary election between May 30 and June 1.

On Friday, Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the APC, said the ruling party is yet to decide on the zone which will produce its 2023 presidential candidate.

“I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party decision will be,” the APC chairman had said.

“We will come out by the grace of God, at the appropriate time [with] the candidate the convention will choose. I do not want to speculate.

“My duty as chairman is to listen to party men, party leaders, stakeholders, to see what is going to be best when the time comes.”

Source: https://www.thecable.ng/akpabio-to-declare-presidential-bid-on-thursday-says-aide/amp

