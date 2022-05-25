Alex Otti Withdraws From Abia Governorship Race, May Dump APC

Former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti has dropped his governorship ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC, saying he’ll no longer participate in the upcoming primary election of party, ABN TV reports.

This is even as he said he is ready to pursue his ambition elsewhere in a mission to rescue Abia, a project he insists he will not abandon halfway.

He cited a memo which allegedly emanated from the National Legal Adviser to the Chairman of the APC dated May 18, 2022, which imposed a ‘strange sharing formular’ on APC aspirants in Abia State as his reason for withdrawing from the race.

He said more than 90% of the aspirants, leaders and stakeholders of the party opposed the decision and subsequently appealed to the leadership of the APC to allow an open contest that would give room for the emergence of popular candidates who would also enjoy the support of party members and the electorate during the general election.

This he expressed regret did not happen, saying, the party is stuck to its decision to go by way of imposition of aspirants.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti insisted that the constitution of the APC and the electoral act have no room for coercion and imposition of candidates, a situation that necessitated the provision for either Direct Primaries, Indirect Primaries, or Consensus as acceptable modes of electing candidates.

He added, “That while the rest of the aspirants had agreed to rally round and support any aspirant that wins the governorship primaries through a free and fair contest, a particular aspirant who obviously believes that he doesn’t stand a chance in a proper contest, rather chose to align with outside forces to be imposed on the party. But because we know that any product of imposition for the governorship ticket in the APC at a time like this in Abia would stand little chance in the general election, we strongly opposed it.

“That it’s my firm belief that anyone who wants to govern Abia state and Abians, must be someone who has been democratically chosen by the people, and not one imposed by undemocratic or external forces pursuing self serving agenda that would undermine the welfare and wellbeing of Abians at the long run.

“That because I know that no true revolution has ever taken place without hitches and hiccups, my dogged determination and avowed commitment to ensuring the dawn of a new era of progressive and people oriented leadership has rather been emboldened than dampened.

“That because we are on a voyage of Abia redemption, and because the leadership calamity that befell Abia since the return of democracy in 1999 has not abated, we do not intend to quit midway, as that would represent a tragedy of immense proportion for our people who have been on a long search for good governance that would give them a well deserved reprieve.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/alex-otti-withdraws-abia-governorship-race-may-dump-apc/

