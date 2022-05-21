Amaechi A ‘Mugu’ Who Did Nothing For His People – Ikwerre LG Chairman (Video)

VIDEO: Amaechi a ‘Mugu’, did nothing for his people – LG Chairman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWnuQLK95kE

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has been called out by his kinsmen for “not doing anything for his people”, StatePress reports.

Dr. Nwanosike Samuel, Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, was heard loudly calling out Rotimi Amaechi and alleging that he couldn’t even erect a police station in his village in a video obtained by STATEPRESS.

Dr. Nwanosike Samuel openly labelled Amaechi a “mugu” in the video that has gone viral on social media, stating that as Minister, he accomplished nothing for his people and hence they cannot back his presidential ambition.

“Amaechi Is a Mugu, a Former Minister Without any Achievement For His People.

Let him come and tell us what will convince us to support his Presidential Ambitions, If he cannot perform as a Minister, how can he become a President”.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/05/video-amaechi-mugu-did-nothing-for-his.html?m=1

