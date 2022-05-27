Amaechi And Nwajiuba Are Heartless, And Wicked With No Conscience – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has criticized Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation, and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, over their 2023 presidential ambition.

Wike said Amaechi and Nwajiuba have no conscience for seeking to be President while their ministries have unresolved issues.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant spoke at a political gathering in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Wike also advocated for state policing and restructuring of the country.

He stressed that state policing is the solution to insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

According to Wike: “Nigerians know my views. I believe in restructuring. I believe in state police. You cannot stop insecurity in this country without state police which is the practice in all countries that run true federalism.

“Before it happens, you’ve stopped it or caged them. 42 people died in the train blast, and no concrete report until now.

“This is a country where a Minister of Transport after people died in such accident and the next day, he went and collected forms for the presidency.

“You’re a Minister of Education, schools have closed for how many months, the next thing; the minister went and collected form for presidency. I have not seen a country like this, no conscience.”

Amaechi and Nwajiuba are Presidential aspirants under the All Progressives Congress, APC.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/27/2023-no-conscience-wike-slams-amaechi-nwajiuba-over-presidential-ambition/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related