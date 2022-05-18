Amaechi Lands In Kano In Full Fulani Regalia (Pictures & Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iekbqaCZZqw

As part of the political consultations across the country, Chibuike Amaechi has landed in Kano for consultation in full fulani regalia. He was warmly received in the ancient city of Kano

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: