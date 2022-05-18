Amaechi Lands In Kano In Full Fulani Regalia (Pictures & Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iekbqaCZZqw
As part of the political consultations across the country, Chibuike Amaechi has landed in Kano for consultation in full fulani regalia. He was warmly received in the ancient city of Kano
