Ambazonia: Nigerian Territory Not Attacked By Cameroonian Militants – Army

The Nigerian Army said reports about attacks on some villages by Cameroonian (Ambazonian) separatists were false.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu issued a statement on Monday.

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian troops at Danare received information and mobilized to the Bashu community, which was allegedly invaded.

The spokesman noted that on arrival, they discovered that no incursion happened at Bashu.

“Rather, the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon”, he added.

Four victims, who crossed to Nigerian territory, were later rescued by soldiers and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officials.

Nwachukwu assured of military protection and advised members of the public to stay calm.



